Bang & Olufsen Speaker First To Meet Sustainability Certification

By | 3 Sep 2021

Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Level isn’t just an attractive looking speaker that packs a mighty sound, it is now the first and only speaker to receive the feted Cradle to Cradle Certification in the consumer electronics industry.

The certification recognises products that met ambitious and actionable standards for sustainability.

“We are thrilled that Beosound Level has been Cradle to Cradle Certified Bronze which demonstrates our commitment to designing for increasing product life-cycle duration and reducing the environmental impact of our product systems”, says Mads Kogsgaard Hansen, Senior Global Product Manager for Classics & Product Circularity.

“This certification is an important step towards demonstrating how the industry can work to lengthen product life-cycles and reduce e-waste as a result.

“Bang & Olufsen and the wider consumer electronics industry need to work collectively through-out the value chain to reverse the trend of increasing e-waste on a global scale and help transform the industry in a positive way by reducing its impact on the planet.”

The Cradle to Cradle Certified Product Standard is widely regarded as the most trusted science-based standard for designing and manufacturing products that “maximise health and wellbeing for people and the planet.”

 

