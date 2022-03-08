Over nine million Aussies are interested in how the metaverse will change the ways in which they work and play, despite only 21 per cent being aware of what the concept entails.

The Telsyte Australian Digital Consumer Study 2022 found one in three workers would be willing to use the metaverse for work, with 24 per cent of people who work from home believing it will factor into the future of work.

Despite the deep concern over social network giants becoming more and more involved in our lives, Aussies believe that metaverses developed by private companies, “are more likely to provide the support, security and compliance required by workplace collaboration applications.”