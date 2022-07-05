HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Broadband Hit With Nationwide Outage

Aussie Broadband Hit With Nationwide Outage

By | 5 Jul 2022

Aussie Broadband was hit with an Australia-wide outage this afternoon, with numerous customers complaining online.

The telco confirmed the reports at 1:15pm, writing on Twitter: “We have a current outage Australia-wide affecting customers who use our DNS – we do apologise. Technicians are investigating but we don’t have an ETA yet.”

Services have returned for some users, although areas across the country are still affected.

Aussie Broadband writes: “If you’re still experiencing any connection issue, we recommend power cycling your router and then contact our customer support team on 1300 880 905.”

However, some users are complaining the support phone line is also down, meaning customers cannot contact the company for updates.

Although nothing has been confirmed, it is expected the outages were caused by the wild weather conditions lashing New South Wales at the moment.



