HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Asus Admits Thermal Issue With ROG Ally

Asus Admits Thermal Issue With ROG Ally

By | 14 Jul 2023

Asus have confirmed there are thermal issues with the ROG Ally, that could lead to a broken microSD card.

The problem was reported online by many users, with Asus now explaining how it will address the issue, with a fix on the way, but it could have an impact on the noise levels.

A statement from Asus read, “After confirmation from internal testing, under certain thermal stress conditions the SD card reader may malfunction.”

The issue is the SD card reader being located in a hot spot inside the console, close to the power delivery VRMs, and is prone to heating up beyond what’s safe for the card.

Some affected users may be able to reuse the cards in another device, however, some cases require the SD cards to be disposed of.

Asus are about to release an update the should address the issue, and optimise fan speeds to improve thermals and save the SD cards from burning up.

There could be downside to this though, as fans working overtime could lead to a noisier console.

Anyone owning an Asus ROG Ally finding the SD card reader malfunctioning, there is a return program (RMA) being opened up by Asus, designed to help customers replace faulty devices or receive a refund.

For this, users should reach out the their local Asus customer service department.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Gmail Users To Get Google Calendar’s Scheduling Feature
Samsung Galaxy S22 Update To Improve Low-Light Camera Performance
Google Messages Introduces Animated Emoji
Samsung TVs Get Major Accessibility Upgrade
Smoother Motion Comes With New Netflix Feature
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Supermarket Prices Keep Rising, Inflation Continues Affecting Consumers
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Microsoft Shafts Calibri, Picks Aptos As New Default Font
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Are Other Retailers Stealing Amazon’s Prime Day Thunder?
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Expected To Support 65W Fast Charging
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
New North Korean Phone Looks Like A Samsung Galaxy But Does It Repel Mosquitoes?
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Supermarket Prices Keep Rising, Inflation Continues Affecting Consumers
Latest News
/
July 14, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Inflation continues as supermarket shelves receive more steep price hikes since the beginning of this year. Grocery app Frugl conducted...
Read More