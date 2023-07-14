Asus have confirmed there are thermal issues with the ROG Ally, that could lead to a broken microSD card.

The problem was reported online by many users, with Asus now explaining how it will address the issue, with a fix on the way, but it could have an impact on the noise levels.

A statement from Asus read, “After confirmation from internal testing, under certain thermal stress conditions the SD card reader may malfunction.”

The issue is the SD card reader being located in a hot spot inside the console, close to the power delivery VRMs, and is prone to heating up beyond what’s safe for the card.

Some affected users may be able to reuse the cards in another device, however, some cases require the SD cards to be disposed of.