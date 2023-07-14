New scheduling features for Gmail have been announced by Google, integrating Google Calendar functions onto the platform, in an attempt to improve the process of scheduling events and sharing availability.

The features can be accessed through a new calendar icon at the bottom of the email conversation view, and users will be provided with two options: ‘Create an event’ and ‘Offer times you’re free.’

‘Create an event’ generates a Google Calendar immediately, using the subject line of the email as the event title, and the recipients as the participants. An event summary will be added to the body of the email.