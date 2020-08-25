HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Content > Asana To Go Public Despite No Profit Since Launch

Asana To Go Public Despite No Profit Since Launch

By | 25 Aug 2020
, ,

Online collaboration platform, Asana, has filed for a direct listing to the New York Stock Exchange, despite having “inccurend net losses in each fiscal year since founding.”

Etched by Facebook cofounder, Dustin Moskovitz, the company was last valued at US$1.5 billion in late 2018, and according to Pitchbook has raised US$213.5 million.

The news makes Asana one of the few tech companies to pursue direct listing, joining the ranks of Spotify and Slack.

In its recent fiscal year, Asana lost around US$119 million – double the previous year.

Revenue for fiscal year 2020 climbed 82% year-on-year to US$142.6 million.

The project management system offers free and paid packages (like Dropbox and Zoom) and is said to have over 1.2 million paid users by January end.

Around 41% of Asana’s revenue derived from outside the United States in fiscal year 2020, and is continuing to target larger enterprise-level customers.

The company attributes the cost of development investment for its concurrent losses, and despite increased conversion of paid customers does not expect profitability in the near future.

As at April 30, 2020 the company had an “accumulated deficit of US$365.6 million.”

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising
IDC: ‘Automation Could Save Oz Businesses During COVID-19’
Parliament House Melbourne Victoria
Vic Premier Flips On Business Lockdowns
Aussies To Lose Google Play Music October
Slack Fights ‘Illegal’ Microsoft Teams-Office Bundle
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aldi Special Buys: Two TVs, Headphones, Smartwatch On Sale
4K TV Aldi Aldi
/
August 25, 2020
/
LG To Launch Washer-Dryer Combo At IFA 2020
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
August 25, 2020
/
Yamaha Amp Up 2020 AV Receivers With 8K & Wi-Fi
Latest News Sound
/
August 25, 2020
/
Victoria’s Stage 4 Causes Payroll Jobs Drop
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
August 25, 2020
/
Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising
Content Latest News
/
August 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aldi Special Buys: Two TVs, Headphones, Smartwatch On Sale
4K TV Aldi Aldi
/
August 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Two TV models, a set of Bluetooth headphones, and a smartwatch are among Aldi’s Special Buys for the week starting...
Read More