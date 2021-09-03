Arlo has updated its range of security IoT products to speak to Google, Alexa, Siri, IFTTT and Samsung SmartThings, a pre-emptive move ahead of the eventual shift to a standard via the Connectivity Standards Alliance.

“Our partner collaboration gives Arlo users added features to make it the most robust and seamless smart home security experience,” explains Brad Little, Arlo Vice President & Managing Director APAC.

“These expanded capabilities ensure maximum value from whichever smart home ecosystem users choose.”

Below is the range of options, depending on which system you use.

Google Assistant

Seamless Integration with Google. Using AppFlip eliminates re-entering credentials.

Receive doorbell alerts and view Arlo live feeds

Receive enhanced live-video and audio streaming to see and hear visitors at the door through Google Nest Hub

Trigger light controls on Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Cameras

Receive proactive updates when you add a new Arlo to a linked Google account

Amazon Alexa

Initiate two-way talk through compatible Echo and Fire TV devices

Receive motion and video doorbell announcements from Alexa

View Arlo Video Doorbell live feeds

Alexa voice commands include showing a live feed, view the last clip, or trigger motion detection

Receive proactive updates when you add a new Arlo to a linked Amazon account.

Arm/Disarm individual Arlo base stations using an Alexa- or Arlo-configured voice PIN.

Apple HomeKit

View live streams via the Home app or ask Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

Create custom automation and scenes using the motion sensor from Arlo cameras to trigger other HomeKit accessories

Receive motion notifications from Arlo cameras on iPhone or Apple Watch.

If This Then That (IFTTT)

Connect Arlo to an IFTTT account to allow other smart devices to pair and interact

Utilise, create, and customise conditional if-then Applets to turn smart lights on when Arlo detects motion.

Create a ‘recipe’ using Arlo Secure to receive advanced notifications and cross-trigger Arlo with other smart home products when it detects a person, vehicle, animal, or package.

Use a smart home device to announce motion or audio alerts, start and stop recording, or announce when an Arlo is low on battery.

Samsung SmartThings

Receive motion and audio alerts and view live video streams from Arlo directly on compatible TVs, tablets, phones, or refrigerators and more

Improved stability and reduced latency for faster access to Arlo recordings.

Turn Arlo on/off when arming or disarming the SmartThings Home Monitor.

Cross-trigger recording on Arlo using a wide range of compatible SmartThings devices.

Trigger smart home automation events through a compatible SmartThings device by pressing the Arlo video doorbell.