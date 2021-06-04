HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Updates AirTags To Address Stalking Concerns

By | 4 Jun 2021
Apple has updated AirTags in order to allay fears that they will be used to nefarious track someone without their knowledge.

“Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved,” an Apple spokesperson said in a statement.

“This time period is changing from three days to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.”

The previous three-day time period was met with criticism, as it would allow someone plenty of time to stalk someone with the device before they were made aware of it.

Apple is also planning an Android app that will allow users to detect “an AirTag or Find My network-enabled accessory separated from its owner that may be traveling with a user”, which is good news for potential stalker victims who aren’t part of the Apple ecosystem.

