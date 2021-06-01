HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple To Refresh AirPods This Year, With Second-Gen AirPods Pro For 2022

Apple To Refresh AirPods This Year, With Second-Gen AirPods Pro For 2022

By | 1 Jun 2021
, ,

Those in the know are spilling stories that Apple will be refreshing its entry-level AirPods later this year, with the second generation of AirPods Pro due in 2022.

This will mark the first update to the entry-level model since March, 2019 – with insiders noting the new design skews closely to that of the first-gen AirPods Pro, with a new case, and shorter stems.

The Pros haven’t been updated since October, 2019, and will sport updated motion sensors with an eye on the fitness market. There is no word whether either product will be compatible with Apple Lossless Audio; given their reliance on Bluetooth, this might not be a possibility.

Apple is not currently working on a new version of its over-ear AirPods Max, which only launched last December.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple Music’s Hi-Fi Tier May Arrive With AirPods 3 ‘In The Coming Weeks’
Microsoft Add AAC Bluetooth Support To Windows 10
Apple Drastically Reduces AirPod Production For 2021
Battery Drain Plagues Apple Again Fix Issued
Marshall Fashionably Late with Wireless Ear Buds
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN Co Bungle Leaves 20,000 Customers Unable To Connect Or Book Appointments
Communication Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Euro Privacy Group Aims To Crumble “Cookie Terror”
Latest News Networking
/
June 1, 2021
/
TCL Rolls Out 2021 TV Range
Latest News TCL
/
June 1, 2021
/
Audio Equipment Vendor Jabra Signs Distro Deal With Dicker Data
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Nine Entertainment Signs Deal With Facebook and Google
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN Co Bungle Leaves 20,000 Customers Unable To Connect Or Book Appointments
Communication Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
NBN Co blames technology problems, but unhappy customers are blaming the service providers such as Optus and Telstra, who say...
Read More