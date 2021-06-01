Those in the know are spilling stories that Apple will be refreshing its entry-level AirPods later this year, with the second generation of AirPods Pro due in 2022.

This will mark the first update to the entry-level model since March, 2019 – with insiders noting the new design skews closely to that of the first-gen AirPods Pro, with a new case, and shorter stems.

The Pros haven’t been updated since October, 2019, and will sport updated motion sensors with an eye on the fitness market. There is no word whether either product will be compatible with Apple Lossless Audio; given their reliance on Bluetooth, this might not be a possibility.

Apple is not currently working on a new version of its over-ear AirPods Max, which only launched last December.