Apple is set to for out three quarters of a billion dollars in compensation after they were accused of slowing down old iPhones in an effort to sell a new iPhone to loyal Apple customers.

Apple has not said who hatched the plot to try to nobble customers who took Apple to court in Californian.

Owners of affected iPhones contended that their phones’ performance suffered after they installed Apple software updates.

They said this misled them into believing their phones were near the end of their lifecycles, requiring replacements or new batteries.

Apple attributed the problems mainly to temperature changes, high usage and other issues.

The marketing ploy became known as “throttling.”

The Company who recently forecast slowing sales of iPhones has agreed to pay up to US$500 million (A$769M) to settle litigation accusing it of quietly slowing down older iPhone in an effort to force customers to inquire why their current model device had slowed down.

They were also accused of telling customers they had to invest in new Apple batteries if they did not buy a new device.

The Court case ruling calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone, which may be adjusted up or down depending on how many iPhones are eligible.

Friday’s settlement only covers US owners of the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7Plus or SE that ran the iOS 10.2.1 or later operating system.

Australian customers who were affected will not get a payout.

The settlement also covers US owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that ran iOS 11.2 or later before Dec. 21, 2017.

Lawyers for the consumers described the settlement as “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”

The lawyers plan to seek up to U$93 million, equal to 30 percent of $310 million, in legal fees, plus up to $1.5 million for expenses according to the New York Post.

Following an initial outcry over slow iPhones, Apple apologized and lowered the price for replacement batteries to US$29 from US$79.

Despite the judgement and payout shares in Apple surged nearly 7 percent overnight helped by a broad Wall Street rebound and an upgraded rating from an analyst who said the iPhone maker’s stock had become oversold following last week’s coronavirus correction in stocks.

Oppenheimer upgraded its rating on Apple to “outperform” from “perform,” saying Apple was more prepared than its competitors to absorb the impact of the global health crisis. Apple’s stock tumbled over 16 percent from its record high on Feb. 12 through Friday.