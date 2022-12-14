HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple To Allow Third-Party App Stores On iPhones

Apple To Allow Third-Party App Stores On iPhones

By | 14 Dec 2022

Apple is making one of the most substantial changes to its iPhones and iPads yet, in a bid to comply with increasingly strict EU requirements.

According to Bloomberg sources, European Union requirements coming in 2024 have pushed Apple to implement the changes, which will see third-party software able to be loading directly onto an iPhone without going Apple’s App Store.

Aside from Apple losing its 30 per cent commission on every paid download, and in-app payment made, this also removes any power it has to keep competitors apps from its various devices.

Such a sweeping move would go a lot way to quiet regulators and software makers who bemoan the power that Apple and Google, gatekeepers of the two biggest mobile app stores, currently wield.

This changes will only be in the European Union to begin with. But should similar laws pass around the world, no doubt other regions will enjoy a similar choice.



