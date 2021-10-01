HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Pay makes life easy – for hackers to steal your cash

Apple Pay makes life easy – for hackers to steal your cash

By | 1 Oct 2021

It’s been found in the UK that a hack can bypass an Apple Pay safety system and let e-thieves make off with thousands of dollars.

In 2019, Apple added the Express Transit feature to Apple Pay, meaning public transport users can tap on and off at the TfL barriers on the underground train system without needing verification.

But Computer Science researchers found a problem in the way Visa is set up to work with it.

This flaw would allow thieves to trick an iPhone into registering it’s near a ticket barrier, meaning it doesn’t need to be unlocked or verified to let a transaction to go through.

The researchers could mimic signals from a ticket barrier to charge £1000 without an iPhone owner knowing.

It seems this only affects Visa cards on iPhones, and both Apple and Visa have said it’s unlikely to actually happen.

Visa have issued a statement saying, “Variations of contactless fraud schemes have been studied in laboratory settings for more than a decade and have proven to be impractical to execute at scale in the real world.”

But Dr Andreea Radu of the University of Birmingham says, “In a few years these might be become a real issue.”

 

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Internet Meltdown For Android, Windows And iPhone Imminent
Apple, Tesla Suppliers Halt Production Under Chinese Energy Policy
Here’s How Much Apple Will Give You For Your Old iPhone
Telstra Promises Two-Hour iPhone Delivery
Experiencing Depression Or Anxiety? Dr iPhone Might See You Eventually
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Footy Fans Turn Into Avatars At Optus Stadium
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Stream To Your Fullest With The New Razer Kiyo X
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
The Days Of Paying For Apps Are Over
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Disney Settles Suit With Scarlett Johansson
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Marshall amps have provided the muscle behind millions of guitar heroes, from garage to stage, since the 1960s. That reputation...
Read More