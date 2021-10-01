HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Five9 Shareholders Reject Zoom Takeover

Five9 Shareholders Reject Zoom Takeover

By | 1 Oct 2021

The $20.3 billion takeover deal of Five9 by Zoom has been rejected by shareholders of the cloud company, which will remain independent.

Five9 says in a press release the deal was “terminated by mutual agreement,” while also stating its shareholders rejected the deal, which was originally announced in mid July.

“Zoom and Five9 will continue the partnership that was in place prior to the announcement,” a press release explains, “which includes support for integrations between their respective Unified Communications as a Service and Contact Center as a Service solutions and joint go-to-market efforts.”

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says of the failed acquisition, “it presented an attractive means to bring to our customers an integrated contact centre offering. That said, it was in no way foundational to the success of our platform nor was it the only way for us to offer our customers a compelling contact centre solution,” adding that “if one thing is certain here at Zoom, it is that we never rest on our laurels.”

 

About Post Author
,
You may also like
New Skype To Give Google Meet and Zoom A Run For Their Money 
US probing US$15 billion Zoom deal for “foreign participation”
Zoom Deal Under Fire For National Security Risks
Are You Over Zoom? So Are Investors As Stock Plunges
Zoom Outage Causes Havoc For Oz
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Footy Fans Turn Into Avatars At Optus Stadium
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Stream To Your Fullest With The New Razer Kiyo X
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
The Days Of Paying For Apps Are Over
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
Disney Settles Suit With Scarlett Johansson
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Marshall Headphones Come In Loud And Clear
Latest News
/
October 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Marshall amps have provided the muscle behind millions of guitar heroes, from garage to stage, since the 1960s. That reputation...
Read More