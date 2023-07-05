Apple who earlier this week cut a deal with Nokia for 5G wireless patents, has again been nobbled by a UK Court for stealing 4G patented technology.

The UK Court of Appeal has ruled against Apple after the US iPhone and iPad manufacturer tried to appeal a lower court ruling that they infringed patents essential for communication technology used in iPhones.

The loss is set to result in Apple having to pay out millions to get access to patents essential for their iPhones, the two technology patents relate to crucial technology used in 4G mobiles.

The Court of Appeal agreed with a March 2022 decision, which said the two patents owned by Optis Cellular Technology LLC were essential and were infringed by Apple.

Apple had previously argued that the relevant technology was not used in the UK, according to the judgment.

The dispute is a part of long running legal battle that began over four years ago when Optis first filed a lawsuit in the UK alleging Apple infringed eight of its patents.

Bloomberg claims that the case spilled over into multiple trials and appeals costing both sides millions in legal fees.

Apple contested the suits and countered that Optis has abused its dominant position.

In an earlier and separate ruling between Optis and Apple each side tried to “game the system” in their favour. The litigation between the companies reflected “dysfunctional state of the current system” for determining disputes over standard essential patents and fair terms, the judges said at the time.