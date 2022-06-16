According to latest rumours, a new 15-inch Apple MacBook may due for release, with options for either an M2 or M2 Pro processor. The M2 made its debut with the recently launched 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Apple analyst and well-known leaker Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted his predictions for future Apple releases, the most notable of which being that a 15-inch MacBook would offer the yet to be released M2 Pro.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15" MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15" MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven't heard of any plans for rumored 12" MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 15, 2022

Kuo also suggests that the new laptop may not be a MacBook Air, and may have sport a new moniker. However, the current M1 Pro is only available in a MacBook Pro, so it would make sense for the M2 Pro fitted device to be a MacBook Pro.

The M2 processor offered substantially more performance than the M1, and the M2 Pro is likely to double these performance increases.

The release pattern of the M2 Pro, if the rumors are true, follows that of the M1 range, and as a result, a M2 Max and M2 Ultra may be on the way, doubling the performance of the previous chip over and over.

A 15-inch MacBook hasn’t been available since 2019 but used to be a standard size. While there is speculation around a 12-inch MacBook, there is no discussion of its development as of yet according to Kuo.