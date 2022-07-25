Apple is currently fighting against the thumb of US and European antitrust bodies, who are hoping to dismantle the App store’s market domination and make it easier for developers to sell their apps directly, rather than at a cost through the app store.

The Cupertino based tech company, however, is arguing to make a change to the American Choice and Innovation Act, on the basis that a challenge to their market domination would jeopardize user privacy.

Apple, who’s CEO Tim Cook was previously disinterested in having a team of Washington lobbyists, is now spending more on lobbying than ever, and forging important relationships with powerful government figures.

In the first half of 2022, Apple reported a spend of $4.6 million US on federal lobbying, up $1.5 million from the same period last year. Second quarter spend has lowered to $1.9 million US, however the first quarter’s $2.7 million was 85% higher than the same period in 2021.

Apple’s lobbyist count has increased from 65 to 43 since 2015.

The change the company is fighting for would allow companies to defend alleged anti-competitive practices by arguing that it was “reasonably tailored” for the protection of user privacy.

“Here in Washington and elsewhere, policymakers are taking steps in the name of competition that would force Apple to let apps on the iPhone that circumvent the App Store,” said Cook during a speech in Washington.

“That means data-hungry companies will be able to avoid our privacy rules and once again track our users against their will. It would also potentially give bad actors a way around the comprehensive security protections we’ve put in place putting them in direct contact with our users.”

However, as Matt Kent of consumer-rights group Public Citizen puts it, “It’s significant when a principal from a large company, not to mention one of the biggest companies in the world, comes to a lawmaker and makes the case directly to them. Lawmakers understand what that means.”

As a report by Patently Apple points out, companies such as Uber go to great lengths to work around Apple’s privacy laws. As a result, the breakdown of Apple’s security measures could lead to many more dangerous parties taking advantage of user data.

Apple’s lobbying however may work to ensure that the antitrust bill in question does not pass, which would set the precedent for the same fight the company is facing in Europe.