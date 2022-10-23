Sound United and Masimo Corporation have found themselves in a new legal fight with Apple who they originally accused of stealing Masimo Technology.

Masimo has been in a legal fight with Apple for some time, over their use of a blood oxygen sensor technology, which Masimo claimed had infringed their technology.

Now Apple who has a record of stealing technology is being accused of trying to deflect attention away from the original case by filing a new legal action, claiming Masimo and Sound United infringed an additional 4 Apple Watch Design Patents.

Earlier they filed legal proceedings claiming that the two Companies had breached five Apple patents.

They have accused Masimo of “copying” its Apple Watch.

Apple claims Masimo copied many of its designs and patents, including health-monitoring technology, case design and chargers.

Masimo is a medical Company that surprised the audio industry when the acquired Sound United for $1.4 billion in April.

The deal was completed in April 2022 at the time the medical Company said that Sound United will operate as a division of Masimo, under its existing leadership, the Sound United business consists of iconic consumer brands including Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio, Marantz, Definitive Technology, Classé, and Boston Acoustics, there is no mention of an Apple type watch being developed.

An Apple spokesperson said in a statement that it hoped the suit would “protect the innovations we advance on behalf of our customers.”

A Masimo spokesperson said in a statement that Apple’s suit was an effort to “divert attention from the litigations brought by Masimo,” and accused Apple of intellectual property theft “instead of competing fairly.”

Masimo sued Apple in 2020, claiming the iPhone maker had stolen its trade secrets and infringed its patents, including for measuring heart rate and blood-oxygen levels. Last year, it also asked the US government to halt imports of Apple Watches that violate its patents.

Apple has a long history of facing lawsuits over its technology.

Most recently, those suits included a series of patent battles with smartphone rivals Samsung and, separately, Nokia. Apple settled with Samsung in 2018 and Nokia in 2017.

The Apple lawsuit details how the Masimo W1 watch has copied Apple’s technologies.

You can review the full details in the below PDF.

Apple Masimo Patent Fight