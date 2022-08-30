HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Files ‘Reality’ Trademarks, Prepares For VR Push

By | 30 Aug 2022

Recent trademark filings by a mysterious shell company suggest that Apple is readying various names for its mixed-reality push.

Applications were filed in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay for the names “Reality One,” “Reality Pro” and “Reality Processor.”

This comes after a company assumed to be representing Apple trademarked “RealityOS” in late May.

The trademarks are registered to a shell corporation named Immersive Health Solutions LLC.

In May, executives from Apple previewed its upcoming headset, codenamed N301, to the company’s board.

Apple has been working on this headset since 2015, with 2,000 employees working on the device under the Technology Development Group within Apple.

According to Bloomberg, the headset’s processors are “on par with those in Apple’s latest Macs” and the first model will offer both VR and AR, with a standalone AR version coming later.



