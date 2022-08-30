HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Myer To Close Frankston Store As Downsizing Continues

Myer To Close Frankston Store As Downsizing Continues

By | 30 Aug 2022

Myer will be closing its Frankston store in Victoria, the latest victim of the company’s ‘Customer First Plan’ which has seen numerous outlets closed or downsized.

Myer said it was diverting resources to its online business.

“Today’s decision continues to deliver against our Customer First Plan where we will continue to make targeted improvements to our store network, reduce space and improve the overall offer for our loyal customers,” said John King (below), CEO of Myer.

“Our approach remains the same, to be a digital and data led retailer having the appropriate balance between online and physical stores, with our store network continuing to be an asset to our business.

“We thank our Frankston team members for their service and contribution to the business and out Frankston customers for their loyalty to the store – and we trust they will continue to shop with us at our nearby stores or online.”

The Frankston store just celebrated 50 years in the Bayside Centre.

This follows the April closure of Myer’s Bankstown store in Sydney’s west.

Since launching its Customer First Plan in January 2019, Myer has closed six stores, including outlets in Logan, Hornsby, Emporium, and Knox.

The Frankston store is expected to close on January 15, following the holiday trading season.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Samsung, Wesfarmers, Big Movers In Roy Morgan’s Trust Rankings
Solomon Lew Demands New Myer Board Appointment
Consumer Confidence Climbs, Following Rates Rise
Buyers Circling David Jones, After Solomon Lew’s Move
Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Oz eSafety Commissioner Targets Child Exploitation On Tech Platforms
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Telstra Outage Affects NBN, Phone Service
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Netflix Ad-Tier Could Be Half ‘Standard’ Price
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Bunnings Panel Heater Recalled Over Electric Shock Hazard
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
Elon Musk Subpoenas Twitter Whistleblower
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Oz eSafety Commissioner Targets Child Exploitation On Tech Platforms
Latest News
/
August 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
The world’s largest tech companies are in the crosshairs of eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant, who will issue legal notices...
Read More