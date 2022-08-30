Myer will be closing its Frankston store in Victoria, the latest victim of the company’s ‘Customer First Plan’ which has seen numerous outlets closed or downsized.

Myer said it was diverting resources to its online business.

“Today’s decision continues to deliver against our Customer First Plan where we will continue to make targeted improvements to our store network, reduce space and improve the overall offer for our loyal customers,” said John King (below), CEO of Myer.

“Our approach remains the same, to be a digital and data led retailer having the appropriate balance between online and physical stores, with our store network continuing to be an asset to our business.

“We thank our Frankston team members for their service and contribution to the business and out Frankston customers for their loyalty to the store – and we trust they will continue to shop with us at our nearby stores or online.”

The Frankston store just celebrated 50 years in the Bayside Centre.

This follows the April closure of Myer’s Bankstown store in Sydney’s west.

Since launching its Customer First Plan in January 2019, Myer has closed six stores, including outlets in Logan, Hornsby, Emporium, and Knox.

The Frankston store is expected to close on January 15, following the holiday trading season.