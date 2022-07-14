Apple has confirmed that it has an OLED iPad in the works, with the new model focusing on industry leading image quality and a light thin design.

In developing the final prototypes of the OLED iPad, Apple has reached out to Korean display partners Samsung and LG Display, who allowed the Cupertino based tech company to test and trial the technology. The launch of an OLED iPad is expected to grow the “small and medium-sized OLED ecosystem” according to Korea IT News.

“The domestic parts and equipment industry has high expectations for the expansion of the OLED iPad market,” said an industry official via Korea IT News.

To drop the weight of the OLED iPad, Apple has opted for a dry etching process, which uses chemical technology to remove unnecessary parts and weight during the manufacturing of thin film transistor circuit patterns.

This process was excluded from the development of the OLED iPhone, as the panel was already lighter than the previous LCD display, and the process would up the unit price.

The panels are expected to be supplied by Samsung and LG Display, who are also expected to invest in various OLED facilities for small and medium sized panels.

The OLED iPad is due for release in 2024.