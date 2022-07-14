HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Developing OLED iPad With Samsung, LG

Apple Developing OLED iPad With Samsung, LG

By | 14 Jul 2022

Apple has confirmed that it has an OLED iPad in the works, with the new model focusing on industry leading image quality and a light thin design.

In developing the final prototypes of the OLED iPad, Apple has reached out to Korean display partners Samsung and LG Display, who allowed the Cupertino based tech company to test and trial the technology. The launch of an OLED iPad is expected to grow the “small and medium-sized OLED ecosystem” according to Korea IT News.

“The domestic parts and equipment industry has high expectations for the expansion of the OLED iPad market,” said an industry official via Korea IT News.

To drop the weight of the OLED iPad, Apple has opted for a dry etching process, which uses chemical technology to remove unnecessary parts and weight during the manufacturing of thin film transistor circuit patterns.

This process was excluded from the development of the OLED iPhone, as the panel was already lighter than the previous LCD display, and the process would up the unit price.

The panels are expected to be supplied by Samsung and LG Display, who are also expected to invest in various OLED facilities for small and medium sized panels.

The OLED iPad is due for release in 2024.


432745

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Mac Shipments Increase As PC Sales Plummet
Apple iPhone 14 Tipped For Significant Price Hike
PC Boom Over, Shipments Fall 15%
Apple Fights “Mercenary Spyware” With iPhone Lockdown
Future iMac Tipped To Feature Next Gen Processor But You Will Have To Wait
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola The Brand To Watch As They Carve Out 250% Growth
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/
TPG Slams Optus For Leveraging Suffering Of Bushfire Victims
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Variants Leaked
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/
Telstra Closes $2.4B Digicel Deal
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/
Lenovo Launching New Gaming Machines
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola The Brand To Watch As They Carve Out 250% Growth
Latest News
/
July 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola is the smartphone brand to watch, as they carve out market share in Australia by stripping share from Chinese...
Read More