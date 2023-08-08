Apple have started testing the highest end next generation laptop processor, the new M3 Max chip, preparing for the release of the “most powerful” MacBook Pro next year.

The chip will include 16 main processing cores and 40 graphics cores, as noted by Bloomberg. This high end MacBook Pro is expected to debut next year.

There are 12 high performance cores in the central processing unit, able to handle demanding tasks including video editing, and four efficiency cores for tasks such as browsing the web.

Compared to the M2 chip, this one has four more high performance CPU cores, and a minimum of two additional graphics cores, along with 48GB of memory included in the tested MacBook Pro.

This machine is the company’s latest advance in chip effort, in an attempt to entice consumers back towards the Mac lineup. Sales are also expected to decline by double digit percentages foe the coming quarter, with Apple depending on performance increases.

The M3 chips are the largest upgrade since the Apple Silicon lineup debuted in 2020, which is when Apple started replacing Intel chips. Since the launch of the M1 chip, the company has released multiple variations such as the MacBook Air, and desktops such as the Mac Pro. In June this year, it transitioned the entire computer line away from Intel.

This will also be the first time Apple is shifting to a three nanometer production process, promising better battery life, and strong performance gains. It also plans to use a similar technology for the A17 processor for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Testing products is a sure fire way to ensure compatibility with a vast ecosystem of software and services, such as third party apps. The test logs show what chips are coming down the pipeline, and accurately reveal details surrounding the latest processors, including names and specifications.

As with earlier Mac chips, Apple are planning a range of different M3 models. The base will be configured the same way as the M2, with eight CPU cores, and up to 10 core graphics cores. The M3 Pro will however, have 12 CPU cores and 18 graphics cores. The M3 Max chip is set to become the next level.

The transition is expected to start in October, beginning with updates to entry level Macs. The company have been in the process of testing M3 iMacs, 13 inch MacBook Pros, 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Airs, and Mac minis, all set to release with the next year.

Updated versions of the 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pros are planned to come in 2024, with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

Apple have implied during the last quarterly earnings report, that new Macs won’t launch until after the fourth quarter, concluding at the end of September. There are also reports it’s planning a product launch for October.