Apparently, the S Pen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra works so well it even works underwater, according to GSMArena.

We don’t see individuals using their tablets in the pool anytime soon, but the test proves the Samsung technology is tough and the water resistance of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra means consumers can use it next to a pool even with splashing kids without worry.

Additionally, the enhanced Vision Booster tech will automatically brighten the display at night or in sunny environments and with the 14.6” Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, the tablet can run at 60-120Hz and be used to multi-task between up to three apps.

If users are working remotely, the GoodNotes app enables users to make handwritten notes and drawings while the Samsung Notes app can easily transform handwritten text into digital text.

To use the tablet even more efficiently for work, consumers can buy the Book Cover Keyboard to transform the tablet to a laptop and with the DeX and the USB-C port, workers can attach everything they need for a productive day inclusive of an extra monitor, keyboard and mouse too.

For the newest Samsung tablet release, S9 tablets have faster, and more proficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset and the Ultra has a new 1TB option.

Between the 1TB option paired with 16GB of RAM, all together these options help to boost multitasking and overall Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra performance.