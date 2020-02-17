HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Apple > Apple AirPods Pro Have An Amazing Hidden Feature

Apple AirPods Pro Have An Amazing Hidden Feature

By | 17 Feb 2020
, , , ,

Apple has upped itself with its latest audio product, the AirPods Pro.

A new mode on the AirPods Pro, called ‘Transparency,’ means users can control whether they can hear sound in from the outside world while using the Pro’s.

Users can access Transparency mode through the AirPods Pro mobile app, where they can personalise their listening experience based on their own preferences.

On a scale, to left is Noise Cancellation, in the middle rests Off and to the right lies Transparency – which ultimately amplifies the noise from the outside for better, clearer listening without having to remove the Pods.

(Photo: Apple)

It’s a big feature that sets to AirPods Pro out from the overly crowded and competitive audio market – where products are currently focusing on only offering Noise Cancellation entirely, putting a focus on booming sound. But Apple has taken the bold and brilliant move to put control back in the user’s hand, by offering both booming noise with Noise Cancellation and now, Transparency.

In addition, the AirPods Pro also offer a ‘Live Listen’ feature that can function as a basic hearing aid, bolstering external noise. However this feature was offered in Apple products before the Pro models.

The new feature controls may very well mean consumers might opt to upgrade to the AirPods Pro for their next listening device upgrade.

(Photo: Apple)

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , ,
You may also like
Revealed: Apple Taking On Qualcomm In New iPhone Design
Tech Titans Face ACCC Data Probe
Apple To Reopen Shanghai Store
Is Apple Taking A Gamble On A Rumoured iPhone 9 Release?
Beats Solo 3 Wireless Review: Seamless Listening With Superior Sound
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Coronavirus & Airline Revenue: Almost $5 Billion Lost In First Quarter
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Finance
/
February 17, 2020
/
Heart-Warming Moment VR Reconnects Mother With Deceased Daughter
Content Display Industry
/
February 17, 2020
/
Revealed: Apple Taking On Qualcomm In New iPhone Design
Apple Hardware Industry
/
February 17, 2020
/
The Real Threat Of Sex Robots: Researchers Speak Out
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
February 17, 2020
/
Want Free Access To Netflix? This 60GB Plan For Under $40 Will Give It To You
Communication Industry Latest News
/
February 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Coronavirus & Airline Revenue: Almost $5 Billion Lost In First Quarter
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Finance
/
February 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on the global tech industry with high-profile events being cancelled and wide scale disruption...
Read More