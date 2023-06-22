HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Apple Adds More Products To Self-Repair Service

By | 22 Jun 2023

Apple has extended its self-service repair program to include a number of its newer devices.

The program will now allow the savvy user to buy official parts, tools, and instructions to fix the M2 13-inch MacBook Air, the M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, the entire iPhone 14 range, the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac desktops with M1.

Apple has also removed an annoying hurdle for self-repairer by tweaking its System Configuration process, that ensures genuine parts are used in a repair, to make it easier to use.

“Self Service Repair users can now initiate System Configuration by placing their devices into Diagnostics mode and following on-screen prompts,” Apple explains.

“Users no longer need to contact the Self Service Repair support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed.”

Of course, fixing computers is no breeze; iFixit rates the 15-inch MacBook Air a three out of ten, in terms of how easy it is to repair.

Apple stresses that its self-repair system is for those with “experience repairing electronic devices,” and notes “visiting a professional authorised repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair”.



