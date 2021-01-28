Chipmaker AMD has posted record quarterly revenue off the back of its Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards despite shortages of the new GPUs.

The biggest rival to both Intel in processors and NVIDIA in graphics cards, AMD saw its best quarter ever in Q4 2020, reporting revenue of $3.24 billion USD (up 53 per cent YOY), operating income of $570 million USD (up 64 per cent YOY), and net income of $1.78 billion USD (up 948 per cent YOY).

The manufacturer unveiled a range of new products over the past twelve months including the “Big Navi” Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards – a direct competitor to NVIDIA’s Ampere-powered GeForce RTX 30-series – as well as the Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors for laptops.

Dr Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO, said the Computing and Graphics segment and the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment had both significantly accelerated AMD’s business.

“Our 2021 financial outlook highlights the strength of our product portfolio and robust demand for high-performance computing across the PC, gaming and data centre markets.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead and very confident in our long-term strategy as we continue executing our leadership product roadmaps,” she said.

In a conference call with investors, Su highlighted the Radeon RX 6000 series as the fastest-selling high-end AMD graphics cards ever, with launch-quarter shipments three times higher than any previous AMD GPU above $549 USD.

Su also acknowledged that – as with NVIDIA’s competing RTX 30-series – the launch had been plagued with supply issues, and forecast continued shortages through at least June.

“I think we’re getting great support from our manufacturing partners. The industry does need to increase the overall capacity levels. And so we do see some tightness through the first half of the year,” she said.

The Radeon RX 6000 series are the first AMD cards to support real-time ray tracing, which NVIDIA has supported since the release of the GeForce RTX 20-series in 2018.