HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Selling Discount Second-Hand Products In Oz

Amazon Selling Discount Second-Hand Products In Oz

By | 8 Jun 2021
,

Amazon is launching a new second-hand storefront in Australia, competing with eBay to sell returned or used items at a discount.

The Amazon Warehouse storefront will offer pre-owned, used, and open box products across 30 categories including electronics, home improvement, kitchen, books, music, apparel, and toys. Each item will be graded “Like New”, “Very Good”, “Good”, or “Acceptable” to determine the value of the discount.

According to Matt Furlong, Amazon Australia Country Manager, Amazon Warehouse provides consumers with a wider selection of affordable products and gives pre-owned and open box items a “new lease on life”.

“Items are returned to Amazon for many reasons – sometimes a product is just not what a customer is looking for, or perhaps there’s a cosmetic defect or the packaging is damaged.

“These items can’t then be sold as new but are still great quality and in good working condition,” he said.

All items will be directly fulfilled by Amazon, and Prime members will receive free shipping on eligible purchases; Warehouse items will also be covered by Amazon customer service and return rights.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Amazon, Facebook To Fall Under New G7 Tax Rules
Tech Giants In Focus As Aussie Government Welcomes G7 Deal
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Going Ahead Next Month
Amazon Tells Complainants To Sue, After 75,000 Alexa Privacy Complaints
Survey Shows Aussie Shoppers Still Fearful Of Amazon
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million
Acquirement Latest News Telecomms
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Puts Spotlight On Privacy In Next Gen Operating Systems
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
MacOS Monterey Delivers New Features
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Apple Unveils Next Gen OS For iPhone, iPad
Apple Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/
Google Slapped With New $347m Fine For Dodgy Practices
Latest News
/
June 8, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Superloop Snaps Up Exetel For $110 Million
Acquirement Latest News Telecomms
/
June 8, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Superloop is forking out $110 million to buy Exetel, the largest independent internet service provider in Australia. The deal, which...
Read More