Samsung’s Gaming Hub is already a treasure trove for gamers looking to play their favourite titles without the need for hardware, thanks to the array of cloud gaming services such as Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Now, Amazon have joined in with their Luna service.

With Amazon Luna joining the range of services, bringing 250 games including Control Ultimate Edition, Garfield Kart and more, Samsung Gaming Hub now offers users over 1,000 titles, all of which can be streamed, played with one controller and require no hardware or download times.

“By teaming up with Samsung, we’re bringing our growing collection of games, unlimited gameplay channels including the Retro Channel and Jackbox Channel, and the Prime Gaming Channel that offers Amazon Prime members a rotating selection of games to play for free,” says Amazon Luna director

“It’s a winning combination that provides even more value and options to 2022 Samsung TV owners and gamers.”

Samsung is at the forefront of introducing cloud gaming to the masses via their televisions, thanks to improvements to their tv technology that allows for “faster decoding and optimized buffer control technology which reduces the input lag by more than an average of 30 percent compared to the previous models.”

Currently Samsung Gaming Hub is exclusive to only the most premium of the company’s TV’s, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and Smart Monitor Series.

Amazon Luna made its way to Fire TV early last year.