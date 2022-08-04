HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week

Consumer Confidence Up For Third Straight Week

By | 4 Aug 2022

Despite the cash rate hike, Australian levels of consumer confidence are up for the third straight week.

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence levels were up 1.7 points to 84.1 this week. This follows a 2.1 per cent jump last week, despite news that headline inflation exceeded 6 per cent in the year to June.

“The sharp fall in petrol prices over the past three weeks may have been more important for sentiment,” ANZ Head of Australian Economics, David Plank said.

“The drop likely explains why household inflation expectations fell 0.5ppt to 5.5 per cent. The only confidence subindex that decreased was ‘good time to buy a major household item’ – ongoing weakness in the housing market and pressure on household budgets being likely reasons.”

While this indicates a positive trend, confidence remains a huge 17.7 points below the same week a year ago, and 8.2 points below the 2022 weekly average of 92.3.

Only 23 per cent of Aussies say their families are ‘better off’ financially than this time last year.

42 per cent, on the other hand, say their families are ‘worse off’ financially.

“Despite the gain in in the past three weeks, sentiment remains at a very low level and vulnerable to more tightening from the RBA,” Plank concludes.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Myer Back In Play Premium Share Parcel Snapped Up
Retail Sales Hit New Peak, Household Goods Fall: ABS
World’s Best 8K TV Picked By Experts
New SmartHouse Gamers Buying Guide Now Available
Laser Punting On Matter Gear For Growth After 35 Years Flogging Everything From DVD’s To Pet Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Samsung Self Repair Program Launches
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Amazon Luna Joins Samsung Could Gaming Hub
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
Cloud Computing Saving Grace For Tech Giants
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
New Fitbit Wearables Leaked
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Facebook Removes Live Shopping Feature
Latest News
/
August 4, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Facebook is shutting down its live shopping feature which lets users sell products to an audience. The feature will disappear...
Read More