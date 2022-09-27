HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Looks To Hook Early Xmas Shoppers With Second Prime Day

By | 27 Sep 2022

Amazon is holding a second Prime Day sale next month, in a bid to catch those early holiday shoppers.

The two-day “Prime Early Access Sale” will feature exclusive offers to Prime members, and will take place on October 11 and 12, across 15 countries.

Amazon is clearly hoping to catch both sellers looking to clear bloated inventories, and savvy shoppers looking to cut back due to inflationary pressures with the timing.

A survey commissioned by parcel delivery company CouriersPlease showed that 66 per cent of Aussies planned to have Xmas shopping completed before November.

A similar survey in the US by Bankrate.com found a third of shoppers were aiming for October or earlier.

This marks the first time Amazon has doubled up since launching Prime Day in 2015.

Amazon’s two-day Prime Day in July was responsible for boosting online spending in the US alone by 8.5 per cent, or A$18.4 billion.

Amazon said it sold more than 300 million items over the two days, a Prime Day record.



