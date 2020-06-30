Aldi Sales: Affordable Wearables & Outdoor Tech

This week’s Aldi Special Buys (going on sale on 4th July) feature a number of high-value outdoor tech products, including wearables, laser range finders, handheld radios, cameras, and LED headlamps.

The Fitness Watch with GPS ($79.99) features GPS and accelerometer tracking, and a built-in heart rate monitor. This smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android (with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity), allowing users to receive message and call notifications on the watch-face. It has a 1.3-inch, full-colour TFT display, is IP67 water resistant and a comfortable silicone band. The 360mAh battery can last up to 7 days in standby mode (or up to 8 hours with GPS and heart rate monitoring on).

The pocket-sized, weatherproof Laser Range Finder ($149), a golf essential, provides 6x magnification, with a measuring range of 5 to 1,000 metres (ranging accuracy: ±1m/±0.1%). It offers beeline, high, angle and standard measuring modes. It has an angle measurement range of <±90° and an angle accuracy of ±0.5°.

With Full HD video recording and a triggering distance of 25 metres, the Wildlife Camera ($129) is designed to take high-quality images and videos of nature in action. It has a built-in microphone for sound recording, a time lapse function, and can accommodate SDHC memory cards up to 32GB.

The Uniden 3-Pack of Handheld Radios ($49.99), designed and engineered in Japan, can be used to communicate when users are more than 3km apart. They offer 500mW transmit power, 0.5W RF output power, and 80 channels.

The LED Headlamp ($4.99) has a 3W LED light on the front that can be adjusted 30°, with three modes: high, low and flashing. Aldi is also selling LED Animal Headlamps, which feature cute animals on the head of the light (also $4.99 each).