ALDI Australia’s chief marketing officer, Mark Richardson has left the company, with the budget retailer tapping Westpac’s former head of marketing and media Jenny Melhuish to fill his shoes.

“The past six years have been an absolute career highlight,” Richardson said.

“It has been a privilege to deliver work that has had true business impact while never losing ALDI’s notable sense of humour. I have nothing but respect for my colleagues and have deeply appreciated their partnership during my time here.

“My overriding emotion is one of immense pride at having been part of creating an enduring brand proposition.”

Richardson was responsible for ALDI’s ‘Good. Different’ marketing campaign during his five year tenure.

“Mark’s contribution to the ALDI business has been large and is evidenced by the success of campaign after campaign,” said group director customer interactions, Simon Padovani-Ginies.

“He’s anticipated and sculpted the tone of our brand, delivering memorable work that shaped our business in the market.”

Melhuish will start in January, and notes her “passion for challenger brands.”

“I thrive being in that mindset and seeing and delivering on growth opportunities,” she said.

“What a delight to join the Marketing team who are already doing amazing, award winning but most importantly effective work. I cannot wait to get started.”