Internet infrastructure provider Akamai has accepted blame for a global outage that began yesterday at 2:20pm, and impacted hundreds of major businesses, including the big four’s banking apps, and ATMs.

The outage also hit Australia Post, Telstra, NBN Co, Reddit, Twitter, Snapchat, Yahoo! Mail, Steam, Discord, Comcast, Shopify, AOL, Navy Federal Credit Union, Vanguard, Discover, Coinbase, Cashapp, Quickbooks, and many others.

Akamai has said it wasn’t a cyber attack, and around 500 of its customers using its Prolexic Routed version 3.0 service were impacted.

“A routing table value used by this particular service was inadvertently exceeded,” Akamai wrote in a statement.

“The effect was an unanticipated disruption of service.

“We recognise the impact of this issue, and we extend our apologies to our customers and any of their end users who were affected.

“We have taken steps to prevent a recurrence of this issue. We will also be working to make sure that every Akamai customer is set up for automatic rerouting in the future.”