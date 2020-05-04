Acer PC Sales Soar As MSI Cuts Dividends But Future Looks Good

Acer notebook sales are soaring worldwide so much so that the local subsidiary is totally out of stock with the models that were shipped now on retailers’ shelves.

The Taiwanese laptop maker Acer saw its notebook sales in Canada and the US jump 105 percent and 135 percent, respectively, on year in March 2020 in Australia first quarter sales are also up according to local CEO Darren Simons who expects to see new stock in June July.

His May shipments have already been sold to retailers, also in demand are Acer monitors.

Globally, Acer’s consumer monitor sales grew 17.1 percent on year in the month and it has a 20 percent share in the gaming monitor market.

Taiwan-based Digitimes Research has predicted that Acer notebook shipments will increase by 1.5 million units or 77 percent in Q2, driven by sales of Chromebooks and gaming notebooks.

It estimated global notebook shipments to climb over 40 percent in 2Q20 due to demand arising from remote work, online learning, and other lockdown activities.

In other Taiwanese PC News, Micro-Star International Co (MSI) a leading maker of PC motherboards, graphics cards and gaming computers, announced over the weekend that its board of directors has approved distributing a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per share this year, less than the NT$5 per share the company paid last year.

he proposed dividend represents a payout ratio of 63.54 percent based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$6.61.

It also suggests a dividend yield of 4.51 percent based on the stock’s closing price of NT$93 yesterday.

Analysts said that the company would benefit from new chips launched by Intel Corp, Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc later this year. In the first quarter of this year, the company reported that revenue decreased 3.34 percent year-on-year to US$956.3 million.