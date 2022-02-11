HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > ACCC Says Check Your Valentine’s Day Flowers

ACCC Says Check Your Valentine’s Day Flowers

By | 11 Feb 2022

The ACCC is urging consumers buying flowers for loved ones this Valentine’s Day to ask where they’re from, in order to make sure they’re not duped into thinking large “order gatherers” are locally based florists.

The ACCC are investigating the operations of order gatherers, reporting that some large national suppliers are making misleading representations online that they are local florists or their business has a local prescence.

These large entities either create floral arrangements themselves in distribution centres or outsource orders to local businesses, charging undisclosed commissions.

“Consumers are often willing to pay premium prices at local florists in the hope they will get fresh flowers, a direct point of contact and reliable delivery,” says ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard.

“When national order gatherers use suburb specific information in their online digital marketing, it may mislead a consumer into thinking they are dealing with a small local business.”

If an order gatherer has a business relationship with a local florist, they should make that clear, including if commission is being taken from a consumer’s payment.

“Hidden commissions can reduce the overall value of a customer’s order and can undermine small businesses that often operate on small margins,” says Rickard.

Another factor is the flowers’ origin, with industry reports suggesting many consumers don’t know their flowers are not locally grown, but were actually cut days earlier and treated with chemicals before being imported.



