Official data released by Nielsen has shown big numbers in the amount of Australians hitting leading supermarket websites and apps such as Woolworths and Coles in lockdown in August 2021.

In total, 12.7 million adult Australians spent 8.33 million hours on apps and sites, a rise of nine per cent more time from the same month the previous year.

Broken down, that increase saw 51 per cent more for the over-65 sector.

Also worth noting is the ratio of men to women using supermarket sites and apps, with 57 per cent female and 43 per cent male.