Zoom has restored its services after a major global outage that lasted nearly two hours, disrupting logins, video calls, and access to its website.

The issue began early Thursday morning AEST, with Zoom citing problems related to DNS resolution on the zoom.us domain. Users encountered ‘Unable to Connect’ errors and 502 Bad Gateway messages, even on Zoom’s status and press contact pages.

The company posted regular updates during the outage and eventually confirmed services were restored. Users still facing issues were advised to flush their DNS cache – via Command Prompt on Windows or Terminal on Mac – to reconnect properly.

While Zoom hasn’t confirmed the cause, speculation online pointed to a possible server hold on the zoom.us domain, a status that can make domains unreachable due to verification or security concerns. ICANN notes such holds often relate to fraud prevention.

By 7:30 AM AEST, Zoom confirmed full functionality was restored and thanked users for their patience. The company said it is continuing to monitor performance.