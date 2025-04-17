Home > Latest News > Zoom Restores Services After Global Outage Blamed on Domain Issues

Zoom Restores Services After Global Outage Blamed on Domain Issues

By | 17 Apr 2025

Zoom has restored its services after a major global outage that lasted nearly two hours, disrupting logins, video calls, and access to its website.

The issue began early Thursday morning AEST, with Zoom citing problems related to DNS resolution on the zoom.us domain. Users encountered ‘Unable to Connect’ errors and 502 Bad Gateway messages, even on Zoom’s status and press contact pages.

The company posted regular updates during the outage and eventually confirmed services were restored. Users still facing issues were advised to flush their DNS cache – via Command Prompt on Windows or Terminal on Mac – to reconnect properly.

While Zoom hasn’t confirmed the cause, speculation online pointed to a possible server hold on the zoom.us domain, a status that can make domains unreachable due to verification or security concerns. ICANN notes such holds often relate to fraud prevention.

By 7:30 AM AEST, Zoom confirmed full functionality was restored and thanked users for their patience. The company said it is continuing to monitor performance.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Dell Unveils New Curved Monitor For Professionals
Are TV Cameras Safe?
Zoom Introduces Document Editing To Compete With Microsoft
Zoom Admits You “Can’t Have A Great Conversation Remotely”
Work From Home On The Outer As CE Industry Bosses Call For Return To Office
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Big European Appliance Brands Miele, Smeg Delonghi & Sennheiser Who Manufacture In China Dragged Into Tariff Fight
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Shein and Temu Hike Prices as Trump Tariffs Hit
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Apple Fixes Wireless CarPlay Bug with iOS 18.4.1 Update
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
Polaroid Unveils New Flip Camera with Sonar Autofocus for Sharper Instant Shots
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Suunto Launches Lightweight Run Watch with Advanced Training Features
Latest News
/
April 17, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Suunto has unveiled its latest performance-focused wearable, the Suunto Run Watch, a lightweight and compact device designed specifically for runners...
Read More