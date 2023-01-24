Zip has posted a 12 per cent revenue leap for the December quarter, following similar good reports from Sezzle and Block.

Buy now pay later company Zip Co posted $188 million in revenue for the December quarter.

Net margins climbed from 2.2 per cent to 2.6 per cent, with the company reporting it will end the financial year cash positive on a sustainable basis, having retired $70 million of $400 million in convertible note debt over the period.

Shares for Zip soars 18 per cent yesterday, based on competitor Sezzle reporting a 15.7 per cent leap in revenue for the same quarter.