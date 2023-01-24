HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Zip Revenue Up 12% As BNPL Sector Recovers

Zip Revenue Up 12% As BNPL Sector Recovers

By | 24 Jan 2023

Zip has posted a 12 per cent revenue leap for the December quarter, following similar good reports from Sezzle and Block.

Buy now pay later company Zip Co posted $188 million in revenue for the December quarter.

Net margins climbed from 2.2 per cent to 2.6 per cent, with the company reporting it will end the financial year cash positive on a sustainable basis, having retired $70 million of $400 million in convertible note debt over the period.

Shares for Zip soars 18 per cent yesterday, based on competitor Sezzle reporting a 15.7 per cent leap in revenue for the same quarter. 

 


175677

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Sezzle Shares Up 20% After Profit Leap
Zip Falls 9.1% After Cut-Price Capital Raise
Afterpay, Zip, React To Proposed Buy Now Pay Later Regulations
Credit Checks Coming To Buy Now Pay Later Sector
Wild West Period Over For Buy Now, Pay Later Sector
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Grand Theft Auto Online Bug Corrupting Player Accounts
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Telstra CEO “Choosing To Work” Australia Day
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
LG CineBeam PF510Q Portable Projector Packs Plenty Of Punch
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Trinnov Team With Sony And Krix For 35-Channel Home Theatre System
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
Kogan Heads Down, More Losses, Ageing Stock Still An Issue
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Grand Theft Auto Online Bug Corrupting Player Accounts
Latest News
/
January 24, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Grand Theft Auto Online has reportedly been hit by a bug, with players claiming their in-game money has been stolen,...
Read More