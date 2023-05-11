HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > YouTube Videos Coming to Android Automotive Cars

YouTube Videos Coming to Android Automotive Cars

By | 11 May 2023

Google are introducing a new improvement to both Android Auto and Android Automotive, allowing those wanting Google-based services in their car to get new features, such as watching YouTube.

Android Auto projects content from the users phone, whether through a wireless or wired connection. It Google’s “answer” to Apple’s CarPlay and will not work without the users phone.

Android Automotive is a version that automatically runs in the car as the main infotainment, with or without a phone.

Here’s a look into what’s new and coming for each of these systems:

ANDROID AUTO:

Google have announced Android Auto will be available in almost 200 million cars by the end of the year. The updates are not huge, however, will include the launching of a redesign of Android Auto and is getting support for conferencing apps such as, Zoom and Microsoft Teams, with audio coming straight from the car display.

ANDROID AUTOMOTIVE:

There are major updates coming to Android Automotive, such as Waze rolling out to all care with Android Automotive. Waze will also get new EV-focused features such as being able to look up charging stations specific to the users car plug type.

YouTube will also be available as an app in the Google Play Store. It will begin in Polestar cars but will be available to other cars sooner rather than later. It is likely YouTube will lock while the car is in motion, allowed to run while the car is in park. GameSnacks is an app that runs small games and is currently available on Android Auto. This will also be coming to Android Automotive.

Google is also rolling out Google Assistant smart suggest for Android Automotive, which allows drivers to respond to messages easily and quickly.

It seems Android Automotive is getting more fill-featured, however it does raise a question. With this coming into play, how will police and the government be able to keep an eye on it, with drivers currently not allowed to use phones or watch movies while driving. It seems this YouTube option may become an issue.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
New Safety Feature Coming to Android
Google Introduces OpenAI Rival PaLM 2
Pixel 7A Unveiled By Google
Next Gen OLED, Apple Samsung & LG Display Caught In Catch 22 Dilema
Google Pixel Fold Not Coming To Australia
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
New Safety Feature Coming to Android
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Officeworks Opens First Purpose-Built Import Distribution Centre
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Review New Fetch TV OS, Takes The Pain Out Of Managing Content
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
Microsoft Says ‘No Pay Rises’ For 2023
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Dicker Data Posts 14.7% Revenue Leap
Latest News
/
May 11, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Data Dicker has seen its first quarter revenue jump by 14.7 per cent, “despite ongoing market challenges.” The company’s total...
Read More