TV has surpassed mobile as the primary device for watching YouTube in the US. It’s a development which is further bad news for free-to-air stations in Australia, if the trend is replicated here.

YouTube made the observation in a blogpost which marks the YouTube’s platform’s 20th birthday.

“People aren’t just watching YouTube on their computers or phones,” says CEO Neal Mohan in the post.

“TV has surpassed mobile and is now the primary device for YouTube viewing in the U.S. (by watch time), and according to Nielsen, YouTube has been #1 in streaming watch time in the U.S. for two years.”

Given our cultural similarities, it is likely that this recent trend will be replicated in Australia.

However, he said the ‘new’ television didn’t look like the ‘old’ television.

“It’s interactive and includes things like Shorts (yes, people watch them on TVs), podcasts, and live streams, right alongside the sports, sitcoms and talk shows people already love.”

YouTube’s US audience figures are boosted by the official YouTube TV version having been first debuted there, but longer term, this is more bad news for Australian free-to-air TV services whose audiences have already been decimated by online streaming services.

I’ve seen the change in my own TV viewing habits over summer. Australian free-to-air TV has traditionally believed it can get away with series reruns and shows hosted by less known presenters, with channel stars enjoying extended leave over summer.

Apart from news bulletins and sport (cricket and tennis), my summer TV viewing consisted of watching YouTube podcasts on stocks, economics, and other educational how-to series. I’d switch away from free-to-air services while on the couch.

I just don’t watch shows I’m not actively and seriously immersed in, and my new habits over summer have consolidated to what I’m watching as the year further unfolds.

This is bad news for broadcasters who assume viewers will be content with whatever they serve up to them. This lazy habit just doesn’t work anymore.

(My YouTube TV viewing is via an Apple TV connected to a smart TV.)

According to figures released in January, YouTube has 20.80 million accounts in Australia and 2.49 billion users globally.

Mr Mohan said YouTube was also the most frequently used service for listening to podcasts in the US.

It was also becoming a massively influential platform politically.

In his blogpost, Mr Mohan said YouTube was a major source of news during the US presidential election.

“Americans came to YouTube for election-related content from a broad range of sources, including Joe Rogan’s interview with President Trump which garnered 55 million views (and counting) and primetime comedy sketches on Saturday Night Live.

“On election day alone, over 45 million viewers across the US watched content related to the election on YouTube.

“Some even called it ‘the YouTube election’, echoing a similar sentiment to the 2008 ‘YouTube Debates’. From elections to the Olympics to Coachella to the Super Bowl and the Cricket World Cup, the world’s biggest moments play out on YouTube.”

This may be repeated during the Australian election with SkyNews having a large presence on YouTube in Australia, based on the frequency of its reports on newly created Australian accounts.

YouTube has also achieved a more than 40 percent increase in channel memberships, and is homing in on local communities.

“We’re committed to meeting creators where they are with tools and features that power their businesses and communities,” Mr Mohan said.

“Last year, more than 50% of channels earning five figures or more (USD) on YouTube made money from sources other than ads and YouTube Premium.”

Artificial intelligence and translation services are playing a role too, with YouTube the preferred platform for translated movies. He said more than 40% of the total watch time came from viewers choosing to listen in a dubbed language.