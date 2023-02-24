It appears YouTube is testing a new option for streaming video from their mobile app in 1080p “premium”, described as “enhanced bitrate”.

This new streaming option will be available for YouTube Premium users alongside the regular 1080p option, which is already well compressed.

This would tag along with the desire to watch video in better quality, which users already do by switching to 1440p or 2160p (4k) when available, while offsetting YouTube’s operating costs.

This all comes shortly after Neil Mohan took over as CEO of the platform, with speculation they may also put 60fps and 120fps videos behind the YouTube premium paywall.