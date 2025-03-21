Google has acknowledged that some YouTube users are experiencing lower than usual video quality when trying to watch Videos and Shorts.

It said that some YouTube users might be seeing YouTube streaming at 144p or 360p despite a strong internet connection.

Other might see buffering when changing to higher quality, while some users may also see their video quality impacted on IOS mobiles, desktops, or Smart TVs.

YouTube viewers have taken to Reddit over the past week to express their displeasure. One user said, “Every video I click on YouTube the quality automatically sets to 144p even if I try to manually change it higher, it just reverts back to 144p.”

Another user who pays for YouTube Premium added, “This is beyond frustrating considering I’m paying an outrageous price for YT premium every month and they didn’t even try to help.”

While the exact cause of this issue is still being investigated, some users have found that when trying to switch to a higher video quality, the stream will start buffering.

Trying to reset the device, reload the app, change the connection, or reinstall the YouTube app doesn’t seem to help too.

For now, Google says that they’re “actively looking into this”, although a immediate solution still looks elusive for the now.