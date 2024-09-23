On Monday morning people who had downloaded Apple’s new macOS Sequoia were seeking help on chat boards.

The first public beta for macOS Sequoia was released on July 15, and the second on July 23.

It was officially released on September 16, and within a day the issue began brewing among users.

One Reddit poster, using a 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 2021 said the music software Logic Pro “becomes unresponsive when saving, at least new projects. Workaround: After force-quitting Logic, the last open project will re-open, despite not having been saved. Re-saving the project at this point seems to be effective, and does not cause Logic to become unresponsive”.

Another, with a Mac Mini M1 16GB said “for some reason the combination of command – option – eject does no longer put mac to sleep but it was working normally for a few days after installing Sequoia. Other key combinations with eject key are working normally.”

A third said their 2018 Mac Mini had no Bluetooth after the upgrade to Sequoia 15.0, while a fourth, with an M2 MacBook Air 2022 said their home entertainment was set up for Chromecast, “and suddenly I can’t see any of my speakers or my Google TV when trying to cast from a Chromium browser or any other apps with Cast built in (like Spotify) since the new update”.

They said the Cast options were still in the apps, “however none of the devices that were visible to them before the update are visible now”.

macOS Sequoia is compatible with iMac 2019 and later, iMac Pro 2017 and later, Mac Studio 2022 and later, MacBook Air 2020 and later, Mac Mini 2018 and later, MacBook Pro 2018 and later, Mac Pro 2019 and later.

Bleeping Computer says macOS 15 Sequoia users were reporting network connection errors “when using certain endpoint detection and response (EDR) or virtual private network (VPN) solutions, and web browsers”.

“The issues are resolved when these tools are deactivated, indicative of incomptibility issues with the network stack,” the website says.

“Impacted users on Reddit are describing problems with CrowdStrike Falcon and ESET Endpoint Security, as well as firewalls causing packet corruptions leading to SSL failures in the web browsers or inability to use ‘wget’ and ‘cur’.”

It says it has seen a “non-public bulletin” from CrowdStrike advising: “Due to changes to internal networking structures on macOS 15 Sequoia, customers should not upgrade until a Mac sensor is released that fully supports macOS 15 Sequoia.”

It also says SentinelOne Support has reportedly warned users not to upgrade to macOS Sequoia due to usability issues.