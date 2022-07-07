Japanese sound giant Yamaha has updated their MusicCast app to improve the user functionality of the MusicCast audio system.

At the core of the changes, Yamaha say that it has revised the focus of the app from the products to the user, prioritizing how the user listens to content over what product they are using.

A key feature of the update is the addition of ‘Recents’. Upon opening the app, the user will be taken directly to their recents, which shows them the most recent room and source they played from, as well as the most recent music they were playing. It will also show a now playing tab which can be made fullscreen at a tap.

‘Routines’ is another new feature, which allows users to create automatic listening sessions that follow their daily routine. For example, a user could organize that by a certain time of morning, music is playing on the speaker in their bedroom as they get ready for the day, and that 10 minutes later, it’s playing in the kitchen for when they make breakfast. These can be set at specific volumes for each speaker.

On top of Recents and Routines, Yamaha has made the transition between rooms and speakers easier with a drop-down icon that allows devices to be changed easily. There is also ‘All Power Off, ‘All Mute On’ and ‘Volume’ buttons at the top of the app for easy system control.