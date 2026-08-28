Yamaha has returned to the compact streaming hi-fi category after a decade, unveiling two new components designed to modernise both new and existing home audio systems.

The WXA-70A compact streaming amplifier and WXC-70A network streamer will arrive in Australia in November, priced at $1,999 and $1,599 respectively.

The WXA-70A (below) is a “just add speakers” system with built-in Class D amplification delivering 70 watts per channel into 8 ohms or 105 watts into 4 ohms. It can power passive bookshelf or floorstanding speakers without requiring a separate amplifier.

The models, which come in black and silver, enter an increasingly competitive compact streaming market occupied by brands including WiiM, Bluesound, Cambridge Audio and Marantz.

The WXC-70A (below) drops the amplification stage and instead works as a network player or streaming preamplifier for an existing hi-fi system, powered speakers or separate amplifier.

Both models use an ESS Sabre ES9039Q2M digital-to-analogue converter and support high-resolution playback. Streaming options include Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and Qobuz Connect, alongside Roon Ready certification.

Yamaha’s MusicCast platform allows the components to operate within a multi-room audio system, with playback, sources and compatible products controlled through the MusicCast app.

HDMI eARC is included on both models, enabling users to connect a television through a single cable and control power and volume using a compatible TV remote. Yamaha has also added a Dialogue Level function intended to improve vocal clarity.

Analogue and digital inputs accommodate sources including CD players and turntables, although the latter requires a compatible phono preamplifier. Both models also include a dedicated subwoofer output.

Yamaha’s YPAO room calibration technology is another major addition over the decade-old WXA-50 and WXC-50 models.

Using an included microphone, the system analyses the room and speaker characteristics before automatically adjusting playback. YPAO Reflected Sound Control also attempts to compensate for early reflections affecting imaging and clarity.

Control4 compatibility, web-based configuration, an IR input and 12V trigger support target professionally installed smart homes.