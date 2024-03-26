It appears that Sydney based distributor YalePrima, is having a horror run at Aldi stores, with Product Recall Australia moving to mop up a second recall of their products in six months.

ChannelNews understands that both Aldi and PRA are keen to ensure that a “large number” of ‘Double USB PowerPoint’ that YalePrima supplied under the Work Zone brand are recalled.

PRA claims that the PowerPoint does not comply with the relevant electrical safety standards due to unreliable contacts in the PowerPoint, as a result of the problem which is most probably caused via the use of a questionable manufacturer in China that there is a risk of serious injury or death from fire or electrocution.

PMA claim that consumers should immediately switch off the PowerPoint and stop using it.

They also warn that consumers who purchased the double USB PowerPoint should not attempt to remove or replace the PowerPoint yourself.

This must be done by a licensed electrician.

At this stage authorities suspect that the PowerPoint were purchased by do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The PowerPoints were on sale between 27 May 2023 – 4 Aug 2023.

Recently another YalePrima product that was sold at Aldi was recalled by Product Recall Australia.

Between 23rd of September 2023 and October 2023 Aldi stores sold a YalePrima supplied Casalux Solar Street light which has since been recalled due to the threat of serious injury or death .