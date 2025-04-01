Home > Latest News > Yahoo Turns to Former Paramount Executive for Brand Comeback

Yahoo Turns to Former Paramount Executive for Brand Comeback

By | 1 Apr 2025

Yahoo has appointed Josh Line as its chief marketing officer, tasking him with reinvigorating the brand and strengthening its presence in the digital landscape.

Line, formerly Paramount Global’s chief brand officer, will oversee global marketing, brand positioning, user acquisition, and customer engagement, reporting directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

Line succeeds Tressie Lieberman, who departed in October.

He sees Yahoo as having “almost latent brand love” as “one of the OGs of the internet” and aims to reignite consumer interest while driving product growth.

Once a dominant force in the early Internet era, Yahoo’s influence declined amid competition from Google and strategic shifts in ownership.

The company, now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management after a $5 billion acquisition from Verizon in 2021, still attracts significant traffic.

In February, Yahoo.com saw 3 billion global web visits, placing it in a similar range as Amazon.com (2.3 billion), though far behind Google (76.3 billion) and Facebook (10.9 billion).

Yahoo has recently invested in marketing efforts, including a regional Super Bowl ad starring Bill Murray, the brand’s first Super Bowl campaign since 2002.

Line brings extensive experience from his tenure at Paramount, where he led branding efforts, including the launch of Paramount+.

He has also held leadership roles at Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and ad agencies Droga5 and Anomaly.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Google Meet to Include AI-Powered ‘Dynamic Layouts’
Apple Blocked from Google Antitrust Hearing, Jeopardising $20 Billion Search Deal
Google Says News Not Significant Driver Of Ad Revenue
Trump’s Trade War’s Next Target Could Be Australia’s Media Laws
YouTube Confirms Platform Facing Video Quality Issues
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Global CEO Talks About Companies Future Innovation & Asian Competitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Retail Sales Growing, But Below Expectations
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Acer Unveils New Predator QD-OLED Gaming Monitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Trump Confident of TikTok Sale Before Deadline Amid National Security Concerns
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro to Feature Long-Rumoured OLED Display
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

EXCLUSIVE:Electrolux Global CEO Talks About Companies Future Innovation & Asian Competitors
Latest News
/
April 1, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
This week the global CEO of Electrolux Yannick Fierling paid a flying visit to Australia, after taking the reins of...
Read More