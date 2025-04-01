Yahoo has appointed Josh Line as its chief marketing officer, tasking him with reinvigorating the brand and strengthening its presence in the digital landscape.

Line, formerly Paramount Global’s chief brand officer, will oversee global marketing, brand positioning, user acquisition, and customer engagement, reporting directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone.

Line succeeds Tressie Lieberman, who departed in October.

He sees Yahoo as having “almost latent brand love” as “one of the OGs of the internet” and aims to reignite consumer interest while driving product growth.

Once a dominant force in the early Internet era, Yahoo’s influence declined amid competition from Google and strategic shifts in ownership.

The company, now owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management after a $5 billion acquisition from Verizon in 2021, still attracts significant traffic.

In February, Yahoo.com saw 3 billion global web visits, placing it in a similar range as Amazon.com (2.3 billion), though far behind Google (76.3 billion) and Facebook (10.9 billion).

Yahoo has recently invested in marketing efforts, including a regional Super Bowl ad starring Bill Murray, the brand’s first Super Bowl campaign since 2002.

Line brings extensive experience from his tenure at Paramount, where he led branding efforts, including the launch of Paramount+.

He has also held leadership roles at Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and ad agencies Droga5 and Anomaly.