HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xiaomi Leaping Into EV Market

Xiaomi Leaping Into EV Market

By | 13 Mar 2023

While it’s mostly been bad news on the financial front for Chinese tech company Xiaomi, including reports of a 10 per cent drop in revenue last November, it seems they’re looking to turn that around by embracing the demand for electric vehicles.

Company CEO Lei Jun says their auto division, Xiaomi Automotive – which was officially registered in 2021, and has more than 2300 R&D team employees – is “progressing beyond expectations”.

To that degree, he expects mass production of a vehicle to kick off in the first half of 2024, after recently completing winter testing of their first electric vehicle, which is set to compete against the Tesla Model 3 small electric sedan, which comes off the showroom floor at $65,000. A prototype is said to be unveiling in August.

An entry-level Xiaomi EV could boast a 400-volt class charging architecture using Build Your Dreams lithium-iron-phosphate (lFP) blade battery, while higher-end versions could roll with an 800-volt platform with LiDAR sensors and Nvidia’s Orion computing chip to prepare for self-driving in the future, not unlike the Volvo EX90 and luxury SUVs.

All upcoming models of the Xiaomi sedan are said to roll with Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive processors, and feature a large central touchscreen.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Smartwatch Market Fell 18% In December Quarter
All You Need To Know About Yamaha’s New Wireless Buds
Samsung Sells More Foldables Than Other Brands Combined
Telstra Confirms Satellite Video Calls Coming To Mobile
Oppo, Motorola And More Get Snapdragon Satellite Tech
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Westan Roll Out New Whatmough OZ Speaker Range
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
“Major Incident” Hits Vocus Data Centre
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Qantas Launches Marketplace With 20,000 Products
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
Vinyl Smashes CD!
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine & Stan Uses Own Media To Take Another Crack At Foxtel
Latest News
/
March 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
There is nothing like owning your own media outlets when it comes to slagging off your competitors. This time it’s...
Read More