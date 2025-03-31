Home > Latest News > Xgimi Launches 70-Inch Portable Screen for Outdoor Movie Nights

Xgimi Launches 70-Inch Portable Screen for Outdoor Movie Nights

By | 31 Mar 2025

Xgimi has introduced a new Portable Outdoor Screen, a lightweight and travel-friendly 70-inch display designed for outdoor movie nights.

Priced at USD $99, the screen is available now on Xgimi.com and Amazon, offering a convenient companion to the company’s latest portable projector, the MoGo 3 Pro.

Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the screen folds down to a compact 18 inches, making it easy to carry in its included storage bag.

Its elastic cord setup system allows for a hassle-free, one-minute assembly, eliminating the struggles of traditional projector screens.

Built with durability in mind, the aluminium alloy frame is waterproof and rust-resistant, while the wrinkle-free, washable fabric ensures a smooth viewing experience.

Four ground stakes provide added stability on uneven surfaces.

Xgimi is also launching the MoGo 3 Pro Portable Collection, a USD $549 bundle that includes the MoGo 3 Pro projector, a carrying case, power base stand, optical filter, power adapter, and USB-C cable, offering a complete outdoor theatre setup.

The MoGo 3 Pro features licensed Netflix on Google TV, 450 ISO Lumens, and full HD projection up to 200 inches, with ISA 2.0 technology for automatic focus and keystone correction.

Additionally, Xgimi’s Chinese division has unveiled two new portable projectors, the Play 6 and Play 6e.

The Play 6 features a built-in 20,000mAh battery, Harman Kardon speakers, and a 1080p resolution, priced at approximately USD $290.

The Play 6e, a more affordable version without a battery, is priced at USD $250.

Both models support auto keystone, autofocus, wireless casting, and run on GMUI 6.0.

They are expected to launch globally under the MoGo brand later this year.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Streaming Platforms Scale Back Investment in Australian Content
Amazon Launches New AI Shopping Assistant Tool
Netflix
Netflix Adds HDR10+, Enhancing Samsung TV Picture Quality
Amazon Unveils New Premium Alexa+ Devices Amid Privacy Concerns
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Launched with 12.7-Inch Display
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Nine Reviews Data Security After Breach Exposes 16,000 Subscribers
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Is Corning’s New Gorilla Glass Ceramic the Future of Mobile Protection?
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Pro-Ject Launches AUTOMAT 1.2 Turntable for Effortless Vinyl Listening
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
FCC Launches Investigation into Disney’s DEI Practices
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
Streaming Platforms Scale Back Investment in Australian Content
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Nine Reviews Data Security After Breach Exposes 16,000 Subscribers
Latest News
/
March 31, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Nine Entertainment is conducting an audit of its external data security practices after a breach exposed the personal information of...
Read More