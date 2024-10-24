Home > Latest News > Xbox Wireless Headset Gets Big Upgrade

Xbox Wireless Headset Gets Big Upgrade

By | 24 Oct 2024

After having launched its first Xbox Wireless Headset back in 2021, Microsoft has now upgraded that device and released a refreshed version that features an upgraded microphone and enhanced battery life.

The upgraded headset will also support Dolby Atmos at no extra cost and Bluetooth 5.3.

The new model weighs 320 grams and has similar rotating ear cup dials as was in the original, letting you adjust volume and game / audio chat balance.

 

The company has introduced a slight design tweak on the outside, removing the green accent and instead replacing it with an all-black look.

The upgraded microphone includes auto-mute and voice isolation to reduce background noise.

Also, you can now directly pair this headset with Xbox consoles or mobile devices and PCs through the Bluetooth 5.3 support.

With Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 technology, the new headset ensures low-latency wireless performance, which results in smoother gameplay with less lag.

While the original Xbox Wireless Headset lasted for up to 15 hours of battery, Microsoft claims the refreshed model will run for 20 hours.

 

The headset is compatible with Xbox X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 devices. Using the Xbox Accessories App, you can adjust equalizer settings, boost bass, auto-mute, undertake mic monitoring, and swap mix and volume dials too.

In Australia, the new Xbox Wireless Headset costs around $10 more than the previous version and can now be ordered from Microsoft for A$159.95, with deliveries expected to commence on October 25. It is also available for pre-order through JB Hi-Fi with deliveries from it commencing on November 8.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
LG Only Manages 97th In Interbrand Brand Rankings Apple #1 Arch Rival Samsung 5th.
Microsoft Expands Copilot AI To OneDrive
Copilot+ PC Upgrade Deals With Fears Over Recall Feature
Windows 11 Update Delivers New Features To Copilot+ PCs
Google Files EU Antitrust Complaint Against Microsoft
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Parisian Cinemas Get The Full Samsung Makeover
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
McIntosh PS1K
McIntosh Unveils New PS1K Subwoofer
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
Motorola Cuts Razr 50 Deal With Optus: In-Store Today
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/
Samsung Brand Value Trumps Competition
Latest News
/
October 24, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple
What To Expect From Apple’s Upcoming ‘Week’ Of Mac Announcements
Latest News
/
October 25, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Although Apple itself hasn’t gone ahead and officially touted its upcoming event, one of its top execs – marketing VP...
Read More