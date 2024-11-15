Home > Latest News > Xbox Wants Piece Of Handheld Console Pie, But Is Taking Its Time

Xbox Wants Piece Of Handheld Console Pie, But Is Taking Its Time

By | 15 Nov 2024

A handheld Xbox console that is in development would likely be a standalone gaming centre rather than cloud-based.

Xbox’s Phil Spencer has confirmed in an interview with Bloomberg that the Microsoft-owned Xbox wants to muscle in on the handheld console market.

“The executive, who has repeatedly professed his admiration for handheld game devices, said the ‘expectation is that we would do something’ in that category,” the news site reported.

“Although the company is working on prototypes and considering what it might do, Spencer also asked his group to look at the market and develop its vision based on what it learns. Such a device is a few years out, he said.”

In June Spencer told IGN that “the future for us in hardware is pretty awesome … The work that the team is doing around different form factors, different ways to play, I’m incredibly excited about”.

Nintendo Switch.

When IGN asked at the time if “a hypothetical Xbox handheld would be a dedicated gaming platform where you can play games locally (like a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch), or a cloud-based handheld, Spencer responded: ‘I think being able to play games locally is really important’”.

The Xbox online shop for mobile games was supposed to launch in July, but Bloomberg reports that staffers are still talking to mobile developers, “including those responsible for Microsoft-owned Candy Crush and Call of Duty Mobile, to figure out a plan”.

“As regulatory cases involving Apple Inc.’s iOS and Alphabet Inc.’s Android mobile stores work their way through courts in various countries, Microsoft still doesn’t have an effective way to get its own store on mobile phones.”

Spencer was wary of simply opening a mobile store for the sake of it: “So a web store would mean somebody doesn’t have to go into the app store to try to install something, but you still have to have a way to find the store. If we’re just hoping, like, if we build it, they will come, I’m going to bet that doesn’t work.”



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
OZ Gaming Market Wobbles, Soft Peak Period Tipped
Microsoft’s Gaming Revenue Up 43% Over Activision Acquisition
Microsoft To ‘Eliminate’ 650 Jobs In Gaming Division
Xbox Fire TV
Xbox Expands App Access To More Fire TV Devices
Whip It Good: Indiana Jones Coming To Xbox, PC and PS5 
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung’s Black Friday Sale Is On. Here’s The Full List of Deals
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
Lenovo Beats Expectations With 44% Jump In Net Income
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
Netflix Interactive Experiment Is Over, Focus Pivots To AI Gaming
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
CBA Boss Pushes For More Regulatory Scrutiny Over Apple
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
Samsung Takes ‘The Piss” Out Of Apple, Again With New Video
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung’s Black Friday Sale Is On. Here’s The Full List of Deals
Latest News
/
November 15, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s first Black Friday Sale for 2024 kicked off Friday morning (November 16) at 10am and will end at the...
Read More